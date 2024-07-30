94°
DOTD announces bid results for multiple statewide projects, including bridge repair and repavement

4 hours 5 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, July 30 2024 Jul 30, 2024 July 30, 2024 9:27 AM July 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Twenty-two DOTD projects around the state received low bids in June, including projects for bridge replacement and repair and repavement on roads in several parishes. 

DOTD secretary Joe Donahue said this month has shown several highway rehabilitation projects. "We won’t let the heat of summer stop us from continuing infrastructure improvements for all of Louisiana’s residents and guests," Donahue said. 

Some of the local projects that received low bids from contractors included replacement of bridges on LA-1 in Pointe Coupee Parish, a bridge on Dutchman Creek Bridge on McLin Road in St. Helena Parish, milling and patching on LA-943 in Ascension Parish, milling and patching on LA-44 in St. James Parish, and striping in Livingston and St. Helena Parishes. 

For a full list of projects and the bids they received, visit DOTD's website here

