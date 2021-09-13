Donations sought for care of 13 dogs after owner passes away

Courtesy: LA Humane Society

The Humane Society of Louisiana is asking for donations to help treat and place 13 Maltese dogs after their elderly owner passed away last week.

The organization says they have been working multiple cases following Hurricane Ida's landfall, when they were alerted to this situation. The dogs were taken to Allie's Alley Grooming Spa in Bogalusa Sunday; workers came in on their day off to fix up the group for adoption.

The Humane Society says interest is extremely high in the animals, and all of them have been adopted.

However, they are still in need of donations to fund their initial medical and boarding costs, as well as a health check, sterilization, and vaccination.

Contributions can be made online through its website at www.humanela.org, its PayPal account at humanela@gmail.com or by sending a check or money order to HSLA, P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. All donations are tax-deductible.