Donations needed for St. Vincent de Paul's Fill a Prescription event

BATON ROUGE - The annual Fill a Prescription campaign for those in need is in high gear, and St. Vincent de Paul needs your help.

Money raised helps support the St. Vincent de Paul community pharmacy, and donation sites are already set up.

You can donate to local pharmacies or to the St. Vincent de Paul pharmacy located at 1647 Convention Street.

"We need insulin, diabetic medications, prescriptions for those who cannot afford them," said a pharmacist with the St. Vincent de Paul pharmacy, Kellie Elisar. "Even over-the-counter medications like allergy medicine, Asprin, Pepto-Bismol, Tylenol, even band-aids and adult diapers."

The event started on Feb. 22 and the community has been incredibly supportive.

"We're in the last few weeks, we need people to get behind us," said CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Michael Acaldo. "Go to the Baton Rouge Clinic, fill up a prescription bottle with a monetary donation. Make a difference, save a life."

The event ends on Easter Sunday, Apr. 9.

Area pharmacies, medical centers, and businesses are participating by displaying special donation collection containers. By putting a cash donation in the prescription bottle, an individual can directly contribute to the St. Vincent de Paul community pharmacy.

You can also donate online through their website here.