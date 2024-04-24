76°
Donaldsonville residents may get a peek at famous actor as he shoots film in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE - If you're out and about in Ascension Parish, you might see a famous actor.
Michael B. Jordan is officially in town for the filming of a new movie called "Grilled Cheese."
When the film crew spoke with mayor Leroy Sullivan, they told him the location was perfect for what they needed: the town has a "historic look" that's fitting for the movie's 1930s setting.
The crew will be shooting in Donaldsonville between April 24 and 26.
