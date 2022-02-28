Latest Weather Blog
Donaldsonville residents gather and march for their fight against gun violence
DONALSONVILLE - Members of the Sunrise Community Group held a march Sunday afternoon after five people were shot, two of them killed, since the first of the year in a town where years go by without any
murders.
"We need to use this. This is what God gave us all. Think about it. When you stop and think about it, it doesn't make sense for you to pull a gun on someone because no one wins when that happens," Sunrise Community Group Chairman Glenn Price said.
Local funeral homes provided several hearses for the march.
"A better way to live than to go out and kill ourselves than end up in the funeral home," funeral home owner Charleston Demby said.
Demby is the owner of a funeral home in Donaldsonville.
"Have the hearse showing that there are consequences behind your violence," Demby said.
Following the march, dozens gathered for a rally at the African American Museum's Rosenwald School. Community leaders, including the mayor, spoke at the rally, saying the violence must stop.
"We need to build on this and let people know in the city of Donaldsonville, enough is enough when it comes to the crimes we have had here in the city," Mayor Leroy Sullivan said
But Mayor Sullivan and the Sunrise Community Group know when it comes to stopping the violence, they can't do it alone and are urging residents to join in the fight to stop the violence.
For more information about the Sunrise Community Group, you can call (225) 717-6413
