Donaldsonville man originally convicted of killing wife pleads guilty, sentenced to 25 years in retrial

DONALDSONVILLE — A Donaldsonville man previously convicted in the killing of his wife pleaded guilty to her death in a retrial of the case after the conviction was overturned due to a non-unanimous verdict, the 23rd District Attorney's office said Wednesday.

By pleading guilty to manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Jaris Howard, 41, shaved 15 years off his initial 40-year sentence that he was originally convicted of in 2019 for the 2014 killing of his then-wife, 27-year-old Shella Thomas Howard.

Jaris will serve 25 years in prison with credit for time served without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Jaris shot his wife multiple times while she was getting dressed in their home on July 21, 2014, the District Attorney's Office said. Jaris then brought their child to a relative's house and told them he had shot and killed his wife. Deputies then booked Jaris into jail on second-degree murder.

In 2019, Jaris was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

However, the conviction was overturned due to a non-unanimous verdict. The case was retried in June, five years after the original conviction.