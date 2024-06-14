Donaldsonville man arrested for aggravated assault after brandishing firearm outside of vehicle window

NAPOLEONVILLE - A Donaldsonville man was arrested on felony aggravated assault after he allegedly stalked a complainant and brandished a firearm outside of his vehicle's window.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Raymond Jerry Riley, 66, after the aforementioned incident on May 6 where he drove by the complainant's house, brandished his firearm outside the window and yelled at him. The complainant said Riley previously stalked him and his family, which APSO confirmed.

Riley was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.