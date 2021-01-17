52°
Donaldsonville boil water advisory lifted

Sunday, January 17 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

DONALDSONVILLE - Water in the Donaldsonville area is now safe to drink. 

The Investigational Boil Water Advisory says that sample results tested negative and that Parish Utilities of Ascension (PUA) water is now safe to drink.

The boil water advisory has been rescinded.

