Donaldsonville begins $4.5 million project updating water meters

DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish began replacing more than 2,000 water meters across Donaldsonville Monday to ensure more accurate water readings.

The Ascension Parish Water Meter Replacement Project will remove and replace existing manually-read water meters with remotely-read water meters, with work expected to be complete by the spring of 2025.

The $4.5 million construction contract for remotely read water meters with data collector units will decrease manpower necessary for meter reading and allow meter reading to be done in a shorter timeframe to provide more accurate water meter usage for the water system's customers, a release read.

"That would basically give a better communication between the public and the water company," District 1 Councilman Oliver Joseph said.

The funding for the project was secured by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Joseph added.

The old meters are underreporting water usage by nearly 30%, research done by Ascension Parish officials showed, resulting in a significant lose of monthly revenue. The project is estimated to raise annual revenue by nearly $300,000.

"Today is a new day for the West Bank going into the 21st century," Joseph said.