Don't put gasoline in plastic bags, government agency warns

Wednesday, May 12 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Federal officials issued a warning to those hoarding gasoline amid the disarray prompted by the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack: Don't put gas in plastic bags. 

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission dropped the tip Wednesday, adding that only approved containers should be used for carrying fuel.

The notice comes as some concerned U.S. residents stock up on fuel as some areas see temporary gas shortages tied to the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline. The effect on gas supply has been relatively small locally, but some gas stations have reported long lines of customers looking to stock up. 

