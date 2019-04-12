Don't mess with the East Baton Rouge sheriff's K9 squad

BATON ROUGE – Once again, the sheriff’s office here has taken a bite out of the competition at the annual K9 Trials.

Think of the K9 Trials as the Olympics for K9 agents and their human handlers.

Capt. James Broussard and K9 Indo were awarded the top dog award – an award the pair has received for the last five years. The team was also awarded various first place and secondary placements in a series of other tests from obedience to scent and agility.

Deputies and K9 agents Diana Wales, Oso, Cody Grace, Lennox, Jeremy Yantis, Kees, Jason Shows, and Lex also received various awards for agility and the K9s’ abilities to apprehend a suspect.

“Congratulations to these men and woman and their K-9 partners for all of their hard work and dedication,” the sheriff said.