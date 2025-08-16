Domestic violence deaths spike in East Baton Rouge Parish

EAST BATON ROUGE - In August, there were three separate murder-suicides related to domestic violence across the parish within 14 days.

On August 3rd, 54-year-old Alanna Singleton was killed by her boyfriend, 54-year-old Paul Varnado, in Central. The next day, August 4th, 24-year-old Kyra Hayes was killed by her boyfriend, Brendon Ely, in Baker. On August 13th, 55-year-old Mirtalarellana Ramirez was shot near Florida Boulevard by her boyfriend, Guadalupe Reyes Vasquez.

District Attorney Hillar Moore says this marks five domestic-violence-related murder-suicides this year, surpassing the average of two to three cases. He notes the last time they saw this increase was during the COVID years.

Advocates warn that domestic abuse often begins with one person seeking control over their partner.

"Red flags are a push and an apology. I will never do it again, but here it comes again. These things escalate over time," said Patti Joy Freeman, executive director of Iris Domestic Violence Center, about recognizing the signs.

"Love doesn't hurt love. Love doesn't hit love, push love, or demand. If it starts doing any of those things, you should ask yourself why. And when the questions are manipulated, and they try to prevent you from having an open conversation, it's time to cut the rope," she added.

Advocates like Freeman want people to remember to watch for signs and to know there is always a way out, along with maintaining an exit plan.

"I understand there is manipulation, brainwashing, there's 'I deserve this, I have to stay because I need to feed my children and keep a roof over their heads. School is starting, what alternative do I have?' We have your alternative," she emphasized.

If you or anyone you know may be experiencing domestic abuse, encourage them to reach out to IRIS or any domestic abuse support services.