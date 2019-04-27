56°
Latest Weather Blog
Dogs crash car into Walmart after owner leaves them inside
WAYNE, W.Va. - Witnesses say a dog was at the wheel of a car that slowly crashed into a West Virginia Walmart.
Shoppers told WSAZ-TV that two dogs were in the car - one in the driver's seat and one in the passenger's seat - as the vehicle rolled into the building in Wayne on Friday. No injuries were reported.
The car owner says she left the car running while she went into the store so the dogs could stay cool. She says the dogs must have somehow managed to get the car out of park.
A store employee says the dogs were fine. The building and the car had minimal damage.
Shoppers told WSAZ-TV that two dogs were in the car - one in the driver's seat and one in the passenger's seat - as the vehicle rolled into the building in Wayne on Friday. No injuries were reported.
The car owner says she left the car running while she went into the store so the dogs could stay cool. She says the dogs must have somehow managed to get the car out of park.
A store employee says the dogs were fine. The building and the car had minimal damage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Another senseless killing;' Police investigating deadly shooting on N. 35th Street
-
Teen driver arrested after deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday
-
Local non-profit restores elderly woman's home for 'National Rebuilding Day'
-
As protesters picket deadly deputy-involved shooting, lawman spotted in uniform
-
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers