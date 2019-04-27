56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dogs crash car into Walmart after owner leaves them inside

2 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, August 01 2016 Aug 1, 2016 August 01, 2016 9:39 PM August 01, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
WAYNE, W.Va. - Witnesses say a dog was at the wheel of a car that slowly crashed into a West Virginia Walmart.

Shoppers told WSAZ-TV that two dogs were in the car - one in the driver's seat and one in the passenger's seat - as the vehicle rolled into the building in Wayne on Friday. No injuries were reported.

The car owner says she left the car running while she went into the store so the dogs could stay cool. She says the dogs must have somehow managed to get the car out of park.

A store employee says the dogs were fine. The building and the car had minimal damage.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days