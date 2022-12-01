Dog stayed with missing Louisiana girls for hours after they got lost in woods

FOLSOM - Law enforcement officials say a family dog stayed by the side of two young girls after they got lost for hours Monday evening.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg went missing while playing with their golden retriever Artemis in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.

At 9:30 p.m., deputies said the girls and their dog were found safe. The sheriff's office shared video Tuesday showing the moment the girls were reunited with their family.

“Overall, so so blessed and so grateful that they did come home last night. That they did get found quickly. In the grand scheme of things pretty quickly. In our minds at the time it wasn’t so quick," said Mary Bourg, the mother of the two girls.