Dog owned by Port Allen couple wins AKC National Championship Dog Show

3 hours 33 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, December 19 2021 Dec 19, 2021 December 19, 2021 9:10 PM December 19, 2021 in News
By: Logan Cullop

ORLANDO - A Giant Schnauzer owned by a Port Allen couple won an award at the AKC National Championship Dog Show over the weekend. 

The dog, named Lagniappes From The Mountains To The Bayou, won Best in Show on Sunday. His owners, Chris and Holly Reed, won a first-prize purse of $50,000. 

