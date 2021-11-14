Dog club getting its electricity woes fixed after call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Red Stick Agility dog club in Baton Rouge are training their animals for competition under huge flood lights. They've had to rent them since the power at their facility on Airline Highway went out during Hurricane Ida.

"They were supposed to come out here yesterday" club member Ken Lively said.

He says Entergy has scheduled crews to come out to repair the lights at the practice facility several times, but they never show up.

"We tried to be patient. But after two-and-a-half months, it's really impaired our ability to have classes. That's why we had to rent these lights," Lively said.

The dog club turned to 2 On Your Side for help because they have been paying their Entergy bill and still had to rent temporary lights because they need to train their dogs at night.

"They've been debiting or account. It's on auto draft, so we're not getting the lights. We're having to rent lights, and we're still getting charged," Lively said.

We reached out to Entergy, and a manager called us back on Saturday night. They told us the company will look into the matter and will contact the customer in the near future.

Lively didn't think Entergy would even answer the phone, let alone return a call on weekend.

"Especially on a Saturday LSU game night. I was very impressed," Lively said.

The dog club is not only expecting to see an Entergy crew next week but should also get a credit for the bills they paid while not having power.