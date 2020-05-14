Latest Weather Blog
Doctors to keep George HW Bush in hospital a few more days
HOUSTON - A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the nation's 41st president will remain in a Houston hospital for a few more days of observation while he recovers from a mild case of pneumonia.
Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday that the medical team at Houston Methodist Hospital hopes to discharge the 92-year-old Bush by the end of the week.
McGrath says Bush "continues to be in good spirits and is resting comfortably" at the hospital.
Bush was hospitalized April 14 for treatment of a persistent cough. Physicians say his pneumonia was treated and resolved. But he has been held while he regains his strength.
Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993. He spent 16 days in the hospital in January for treatment of pneumonia.
