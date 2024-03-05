69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Do 'mosquito hawks' really eat mosquitoes? LSU AgCenter clears up misconceptions

1 hour 48 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, March 05 2024 Mar 5, 2024 March 05, 2024 8:34 AM March 05, 2024 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

Crane flies, mosquito hawks, "skeeter eaters"—those nuisance bugs are everywhere recently, in our homes, our businesses, and even in our cars. 

There are a few misconceptions about the humble crane fly, however, that the LSU AgCenter cleared up in a Facebook post on Sunday. 

The AgCenter corrected one major misunderstanding: crane flies do not eat mosquitoes. In fact, adults don't feed at all. 

"Adults are short-lived, do not feed, and live only long enough to mate and deposit eggs, typically not more than a week," the post read. 

For those wondering what the point of these insects is, then, the AgCenter affirms the flies are important nutrient recyclers and a source of food for animals such as birds, lizards, and predatory insects, so don't be too trigger-happy with your pesticide. 

Trending News

To keep crane flies from entering your home or other spaces you'd prefer to keep bug-free, the AgCenter recommends turning off lights and checking any possible points of entry such as loose-fitting doors or open windows. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days