Divers find suspected source of oil spill in Gulf of Mexico

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew conducts an overflight assessment Sept. 5, 2021 of the Bay Marchand approximately 2 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Photo: Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile

On Sunday, divers who were responding to an oil spill that erupted shortly after Hurricane Ida found a broken pipeline that may have been the source of the spill.

According to CNN, a Houston-based company called Talos Enegery discovered a pipeline on the ocean floor that appeared "to be bent and open ended."

The divers were using underwater sonar when they made the discovery and Talos later confirmed that the broken pipeline does not belong to Talos.

The company said it was informed of a potential oil release Tuesday and began sending vessels to the impacted area by Wednesday.

Talos said, "The source of the release is not proximate to any of the plugged wells, nor to the former locations of Talos subsea infrastructure."

According to CNN, two 95-foot response vessels stayed on-site Sunday to assist with oil recovery.

"The rate of the release appears to have decreased substantially over the last 48 hours and no black oil has been observed over the last 24 hours," Talos said Sunday. "To date, no impacts to shoreline or wildlife have been observed," according to the energy company.

The U.S. Coast Guard, also on hand to assist, said Monday that members of the National Strike Force aboard a Coast Guard HC-144 flew over Bay Marchand, south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and the Enterprise Offshore Drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico, in a continued effort to track and monitor any threats they may pose to the environment.

The Coast Guard said it was during this flight that the oil spill was discovered at a wellhead approximately five miles away from the Bay Marchand site.

The Coast Guard said the impacted area is approximately 100-yards long by 100-yard wide.

This incident was one of 350 events the agency was responding to amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Talos and the US Coast Guard are partnering with other state and federal agencies to determine ownership of the damaged pipeline and organize a coordinated response to the spill, the company said.