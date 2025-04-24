73°
Latest Weather Blog
District Attorney Hillar Moore discusses proposed tax on the ballot in May
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore stopped by 2une In on Thursday to discuss a proposed tax on the May 3 ballot.
Moore is asking voters to approve a new property tax that would charge taxpayers an additional four mills over the next 20 years. A mill is $1 of tax on every $1,000 of assessed property.
Moore says this will address budget issues for his office.
"It's been chronically underfunded and understaffed for years, decades really, compared to Orleans and Jefferson," Moore said.
Trending News
For more information about what's on the May 3 ballot, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Water levels rising across the capital region, roads begin flooding after Thursday...
-
Drug Take Back Day happening nationwide this weekend - BRPD will collect...
-
2une In Previews: 10th annual Bob Jackson Crawfish Boil-Off
-
New Orleans Saints quiet on draft plans, quarterback health
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Former Station Manager John Spain looks back on his...