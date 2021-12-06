District 5 Metro Council member resigning in January, elected as family court judge

BATON ROUGE - A Metropolitian Councilwoman for District 5 has announced her resignation from her position after six years serving the Parish.

Erika L. Green sent in her letter of resignation Tuesday after she was elected as the Family Court Judge for Division B in East Baton Rouge Parish. Green's resignation will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

"The past six years of service to this city and my district has been rewarding. I am forever grateful to my district for their vote of confidence over the years," Green included in her letter.

The remaining members of the Metropolitan Council will appoint a replacement to fill the District 5 seat. For more information, click here.