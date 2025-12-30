Disney to pay $10 million to settle alleged violations of child privacy laws

LOS ANGELES — Disney agreed to pay $10 million in civil penalties as part of a settlement to resolve allegations that it violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

According to the DOJ, Disney allegedly failed to designate YouTube content as "made for kids," resulting in advertisements targeted at kids and the illegal collection of children's information without parental consent — a direct violation of COPPA.

“The Justice Department is firmly devoted to ensuring parents have a say in how their children’s information is collected and used,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department will take swift action to root out any unlawful infringement on parents’ rights to protect their children’s privacy.”

The DOJ said Disney's YouTube content gets billions of views in the United States alone.

In addition to the $10 million penalty, Disney is required to "create a program that will ensure it properly complies with COPPA on YouTube going forward."