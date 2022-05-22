75°
Disagreement leads to gunfire outside grocery store on George O'Neal Lane

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot when a disagreement led to gunfire in the parking lot of Albertsons on George O'Neal Lane. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the shooter is in custody. Deputies said the shooter told law enforcement the violence was self-defense. 

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more information. 

