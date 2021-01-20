63°
Dillard, St. John Housing Authority get HUD money

4 years 3 weeks 4 days ago Monday, December 26 2016 Dec 26, 2016 December 26, 2016 9:08 AM December 26, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Dillard University in New Orleans and the Housing Authority of St. John the Baptist Parish are the Louisiana recipients of newly announced federal grants to help people find jobs and achieve economic independence.

A Department of Housing and Urban Development news release says Dillard received $246,000 and the St. John authority was awarded more than $228,000.

Friday's announcement says the awards were part of the $32.5 million awarded around the nation through HUD's Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency Service Coordinators Program.

The money is awarded to public housing authorities, American Indian tribes and non-profits. It's used to hire coordinators who work directly with low-income residents to help them find jobs, job training and computer and financial literacy services.

