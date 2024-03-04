76°
Detectives searching for man wanted for two counts of attempted murder
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man wanted for two counts of attempted murder.
Capital Region Crime Stoppers said investigators were looking for Trent Hayward, 33, for two counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons, but did not detail his charges further.
Anyone with information on Hayward's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.