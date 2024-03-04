76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives searching for man wanted for two counts of attempted murder

5 hours 45 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2024 Mar 4, 2024 March 04, 2024 10:10 AM March 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man wanted for two counts of attempted murder. 

Capital Region Crime Stoppers said investigators were looking for Trent Hayward, 33, for two counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons, but did not detail his charges further. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on Hayward's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days