Detectives searching for man wanted for first-degree murder

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for first-degree murder.

Joel Johnson, 31, is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, use of a firearm, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joel Johnson, you are urged to contact 225-344-7867.

