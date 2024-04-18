Latest Weather Blog
Detectives get munchies during drug bust
LAPLACE- St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found snack bags disguised after commonly known logos, but actually contained drug-laced products.
During a recent, narcotics investigation in LaPlace, detectives found bags that appeared to be containing Fruit Loops, Cheetos and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, but the bags actually contained food that included THC, the chemical compound found in marijuana.
The bags contained similar logos, color and characters of the commonly known brands, however the nutrition information on the bag contained cannabis labeling.
The St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office said that the medical cannabis snacks may be legally manufactured, but it is illegal to sell and purchase the products.
According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, the possession and distribution of such products is a crime and ingesting the products pose a potential health threat.
