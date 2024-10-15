79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives attempting to identify two people allegedly connected to sexual assault on LSU campus

2 hours 32 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 October 15, 2024 9:07 AM October 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify the two people in the above image for their alleged involvement in a sexual assault that happened at the beginning of October on LSU's campus. 

The assault happened on Oct. 1, but detectives did not provide further details regarding the incident, such as where it happened. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the crime or the identities of the two pictured individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days