Despite holiday supply chain issues, local store owner happy to have shoppers back

BATON ROUGE - Oh Baby! on Jefferson Highway has been busy this holiday season, a far cry from this time last year.

"Shopping has been really much much better than it was last year so we're real excited about that," owner Mary Lou said.

However, getting to this point was nearly impossible.

"It was really, really hard. I'm surprised that we made it but we did," she said.

Like all aspects of life, supply issues have also impacted the baby store industry.

"There's trouble in deliveries, especially in our lines that came from overseas from France and London. Those never made it here."

What you see in store this week, is all they will have for the holidays.

"Everybody has to have their pj's for Christmas, so all the pajamas are gone except for maybe 10 pairs."

The impacts of inflation are also causing them to raise their prices.

"We're having to change our inventory prices on everything. Usually, we can sit there and enter things as what they were the year before or time before, that's no longer the case. You have to check everything and shipping is out of sight. The charges on shipping has gone way up."

Mary Lou says, despite the logistical setbacks, having people back in the store since COVID has made it all worth it.

"We're just enjoying having our people back in here. I get all my babies to hug on and that's really what it's all about. In fact, COVID has made more babies it seems like, so we're hoping for a wonderful new year coming!"