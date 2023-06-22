Despite concerns, state grants early release for child molester with multiple convictions

BATON ROUGE - Brandi Melissa is an indirect victim of Todd Michael Duquette.

Duquette molested at least five boys in East Baton Rouge Parish including two of Melissa's brothers.

"Eleven days before Christmas, the year it happened, one of my brothers attempted suicide at recess at school. When they asked him why, he told them what happened. My other brother coped by molesting me," Melissa said.

He was convicted in 1994 and sentenced to 30 years. As he was getting sex offender rehabilitation, Duquette offended again and was caught with a 10-year-old in Texas.

Duquette served 10 years in Texas for his crimes there and came back to Louisiana to serve his 30-year sentence in 2008. He was not supposed to be released until 2038.

Melissa voiced her concerns about Duquette last year, when he was up for early release. However, the Department of Corrections denied it, when the landlord who agreed to house him on the outside changed his mind.

Melissa was relieved, but this week that all changed.

Despite a law requiring that victims be notified of offenders' releases at least 60 days in advance, she says she received an email Thursday, a day after Duquette was released.

"There's nothing that could have stopped them from keeping him till 2038? I don't know why they're taking the risk."

The Department of Corrections says they approved his release because this time around he has a place to say: A half-way house in New Orleans that houses other sex offenders.

Melissa says she was advised by Duquette's parole officer that he will not be on an ankle monitor unless the parole board orders it.

"Keep your kids completely away from him. And if you see him around a child turn his ass in, because he's not walking around being monitored."