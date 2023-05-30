Latest Weather Blog
Designated left turn lane being added to Siegen Lane exit from I-10 west
BATON ROUGE - Drivers exiting from I-10 West to Siegen Lane may have noticed construction in recent weeks. The Department of Transportation and Development says crews are in the process of installing a designated left turn lane at the exit.
"Traffic was backing up at that exit so we're going to do some patching, fix the drainage and add a left turn lane," DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said.
The $1.3 million project aims to alleviate some of the congestion that forms along the exit ramp at peak travel times.
"It'll add more capacity to that area, so therefore you will have more vehicles, you'll have easier access to turn left to Siegen and the traffic won't back up as far on that exit ramp," Mallett said.
Construction began in mid-May and is expected to be finished sometime in July, according to Mallett. Drivers will not need to expect lane closures related to this project.
