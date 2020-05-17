Deputy shot while trying to make traffic stop in BR Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement were involved in a shooting incident Sunday morning.

Watch WBRZ News 2 Sunday Morning News from nine-9:30 for live updates.

The sheriff's office said a man shot a deputy while the deputy tried to stop the suspect driving near the Airline and Pecue intersection.

After firing, the gunman continued to drive to a remote road along the Amite River off Hoo Shoo Too.

The deputy's injuries from being shot do not appear to be life threatening, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect, who was not identified, crashed while firing at the deputy and left the vehicle and ran into some woods near Kendalwood Road.

The suspect continued to fire shots as he ran into the woods.

The sheriff's office is now searching the woods for the gunman.