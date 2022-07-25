84°
Deputy-involved shooting in Dallas airport leaves one injured
DALLAS, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after an apparent officer-involved shooting at an airport in Dallas, according to WFAA.
Police responded to the Dallas Love Field Airport around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Sources told WFAA that a female suspect was injured and was taken to a local hospital.
The local police chief held a press conference shortly after noon and explained the female suspect had changed clothes in a bathroom and shot at a ticket counter. It was unclear where the woman was aiming or what her motive was, WFAA says.
No other injuries were immediately reported.
Love Field serves as a hub for Southwest Airlines.
