Deputy-involved shooting in Dallas airport leaves one injured

Photo via WFAA

DALLAS, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after an apparent officer-involved shooting at an airport in Dallas, according to WFAA.

Police responded to the Dallas Love Field Airport around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Sources told WFAA that a female suspect was injured and was taken to a local hospital.

The local police chief held a press conference shortly after noon and explained the female suspect had changed clothes in a bathroom and shot at a ticket counter. It was unclear where the woman was aiming or what her motive was, WFAA says.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Love Field serves as a hub for Southwest Airlines.