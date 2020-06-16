Deputy hurt, 4 protesters arrested after clash in Jefferson Parish

Photo: WWL-TV

HARVEY - Several people were arrested in Jefferson Parish after a confrontation between sheriff's deputies and a group of protesters turned violent.

The encounter happened Tuesday afternoon on a ramp to the West Bank Expressway.

WWL-TV reports the protesters were gathered to call for investigations into the deaths of Keeven Robinson, Leo Brooks, Chris Joseph, Davri Robertson and Modesto Reyes, five black men killed during encounters with Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies. They also demanded that deputies be required to wear body cameras.

Video showed protesters being met by a line of sheriff's deputies on the elevated roadway. Deputies were heard warning the crowd to stay off the expressway shortly before the skirmish broke out.

Video from a protester of the scuffle on the off ramp. pic.twitter.com/lYOC0CIcfp — Michelle Hunter NOLA (@MichelleHunter) June 16, 2020

Four people were arrested after the confrontation. The sheriff's office said one of its deputies was also hurt.

A portion of the protesters walked back down the expressway and returned to JPSO headquarters before dispersing.