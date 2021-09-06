77°
Deputy dies after month-long battle with COVID-19

1 hour 7 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, September 06 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - After a month-long battle with COVID-19, a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy died Monday.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Deputy Laura James passed away after 26 years in Emergency Communications, nine of which she worked as a deputy.

Sheriff Ard also said James worked as a Livingston Parish 911 dispatcher and for the Denham Springs Police Department.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

