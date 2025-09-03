Latest Weather Blog
Deputies warn Ascension residents of phone scam
ASCENSION PARISH- Deputies are warning the public of a a phone scam in Ascension.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says residents should be advised of an imposter scam wherein an individual will claim to be from the sheriff’s office and asks for money.
According to Sheriff Jeff Wiley, deputies have received multiple complaints from residents that have been contacted by an individual identifying himself as Lieutenant Anderson, Lieutenant O’Neal, or Lieutenant Nichols with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The individual advises that you have an active warrant for missing jury duty that will result in an arrest and one must go to the nearest Office Depot to purchase a Green Dot prepaid credit card in the amount of $2,000 or they would go to jail.
Please report any scam phone calls to your sheriff’s office by dialing 225-621-8300.
