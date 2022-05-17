90°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies use stolen laptop to track down man connected to 17 burglaries
ST. TAMMANY - Detectives were able to track down a man tied to several burglaries since December by using the location services of a stolen laptop.
St. Tammany Police announced Tuesday that Gary Hansome, 26, was arrested on May 1 for 17 counts of burglary and one count of theft under $1,000. Police were able to find him after tracking the location of a laptop he stole from a vehicle April 30.
The known burglaries happened Kingspoint Subdivision near Slidell and the Cherrywood Subdivisions near Pearl River, according to police.
Hansom was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family goes before EBR planning commission over flooding concerns with new development
-
$20 million added to lakes project to improve University Lakes
-
Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge helps families during baby formula shortage
-
Tiki Tubing owner arrested in molestation case, facing separate lawsuit for death...
-
State asks living man for death certificate
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB
-
Southern wins game 1 over UAPB