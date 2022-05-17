Deputies use stolen laptop to track down man connected to 17 burglaries

ST. TAMMANY - Detectives were able to track down a man tied to several burglaries since December by using the location services of a stolen laptop.

St. Tammany Police announced Tuesday that Gary Hansome, 26, was arrested on May 1 for 17 counts of burglary and one count of theft under $1,000. Police were able to find him after tracking the location of a laptop he stole from a vehicle April 30.

The known burglaries happened Kingspoint Subdivision near Slidell and the Cherrywood Subdivisions near Pearl River, according to police.

Hansom was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.