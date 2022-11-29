Deputies seeking public's help after fatal shooting in Slidell Monday night

SLIDELL - After a fatal shooting late Monday night, sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in finding information about the incident.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Monday. Deputies found a car that had crashed into a parked pickup truck on the 100 block of Northwood Drive, and the driver of the car had apparent gunshot wounds. The driver died on the scene.

The car's passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a gunshot wound to the leg.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (985) 898-2338.