Deputies seeking man who stole $100 left at self-checkout register

Thursday, May 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are searching for a man they say took $100 left unattended at a Walmart self-checkout register.

The theft occurred on May 6 at the Walmart on College Drive.

According to a release, a woman completed her purchase at the register and requested $100 in cash back during the debit card transaction. The woman said she left the store in hurry, but quickly returned after realizing she forgot to collect her money.

Surveillance footage shows an unknown male took the money from the register, completed his own purchase using his bank card, and then exited the store.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

