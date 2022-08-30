Deputies searching for trio of men after armed robbery early Tuesday morning

89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2 hours 49 minutes ago Tuesday, August 30 2022 Aug 30, 2022 August 30, 2022 9:09 AM August 30, 2022 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Three men are on the run after an armed robbery early Tuesday morning off of Florida Boulevard.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded around 1 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery on the 200 block of Gloria Drive. The sheriff's office reports some people were outside of a residence when they were approached by three unknown men who robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash in the process.

The suspects reportedly fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

