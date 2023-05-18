83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General

2 hours 10 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, May 18 2023 May 18, 2023 May 18, 2023 9:38 AM May 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the man robbed the Dollar General on Magnolia Bridge earlier this month. The man reportedly walked up to the counter and held the cashier at gunpoint, demanding money from the register. 

The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days