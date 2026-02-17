Deputies searching for person who stole $1,000 worth of diesel

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Deputies are searching for thieves who stole $1,000 worth of gasoline from a St. Francisville gas station.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office says the thieves pulled up to a gas station off Highway 61 in November and started pumping 270 gallons of off-road diesel fuel into tanks.

Deputies say the thieves may have used a remote device to "manipulate the fuel pump, allowing it to free-flow."

Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867.