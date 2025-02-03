79°
Deputies searching for person of interest in East Baton Rouge Parish vehicle burglaries

1 hour 43 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2025 Feb 3, 2025 February 03, 2025 2:35 PM February 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Deputies are searching for a person of interest in several vehicle burglaries in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Deputies released the picture of the person of interest that is connected to several burglaries in the southern part of East Baton Rouge during January.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the suspect is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5064 or (225)389-5000.

