Deputies searching for missing teen last seen Feb. 13

By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD - Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old last seen on Feb. 13. 

Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood wearing a brown sweater, dark blue jeans, and pink and white tennis shoes. She is 5'2" and approximately 110 pounds. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office did not specify whether foul play was suspected.

Anyone with any information regarding Williams' location is asked to call TPSO at (985) 345-6150.

