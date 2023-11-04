Deputies searching for man who allegedly used duplicated debit card at area Walmarts

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man that used a duplicated debit card at Walmart.





The purchases were made in the on May 4 and 5th.





According to the sheriff's office, an unauthorized purchase was made on May 4 at the Walmart on North Mall Drive. The same suspect was seen at local Walmart Neighborhood stores on May 5, purchasing soap, deodorant, hair mousse and toothpaste.





The suspect is described as a man wearing a black baseball cap, black jeans and a black shirt with small light-colored horizontal stripes.





Anyone with information about this matter or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.