Deputies searching for man using cloned cards at Walmart

7 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Friday, February 12 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Detectives are looking for a man who used a cloned credit card at the College Drive Walmart Monday.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the suspect used a clone credit card with stolen information and charged $712.71 worth of gift cards.

Deputies say the suspect tried to use other cloned credit cards to make more purchases.

EBRSO described the suspect as black male wearing a black baseball cap and black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000.  

