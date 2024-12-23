66°
Deputies respond after body found in car in West Baton Rouge sugar cane field

2 hours 49 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, December 23 2024 Dec 23, 2024 December 23, 2024 1:55 PM December 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a car parked in a sugarcane field in West Baton Rouge Parish. 

The parish sheriff's office said a body was found inside a vehicle along North River Road in a sugarcane field. No foul play is suspected in the death.

This is a developing story. WBRZ is reaching out to law enforcement for more information. 

This is the second body found in a sugarcane field in West Baton Rouge Parish in a week since Ja'Marious Mitchell was found dead and burned. 

