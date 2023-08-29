Deputies release new details in WBR chase that led to fiery crash; minor among 3 killed

FORDOCHE - Weeks after a high-speed pursuit through multiple parishes led to a deadly crash, deputies have identified three people who were killed, as well as the sole survivor who is facing criminal charges.

All four were inside a car that was fleeing West Baton Rouge deputies. Two of the deceased were identified as 21-year-old Kortez Morris and 18-year-old Kameron Gaston, who was driving the car. An unnamed 16-year-old was also killed in the crash.

Davontae Stubbs, 19, survived the crash and was booked for possession of stolen things and as a principal to criminal mischief.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared those names Tuesday, almost three weeks after the chase, which started after deputies spotted a stolen vehicle on LA 415 in Port Allen. The car was reported stolen from the Alexandria area, and all four suspects were said to be from that same area.

The occupants, who were believed to be armed and wearing body armor, fled law enforcement and headed into Pointe Coupee Parish, where deputies briefly lost sight of them. They soon discovered the vehicle went off-road and crashed into a tree on LA 77.

The vehicle was burning when deputies found it, and they were able to remove one of the suspects before the car was fully engulfed in flames.

"Even though they're bad guys, they had body armor — and thank God they didn't make a stop and get out and ambush my deputies — we went there and they rendered first aid," Sheriff Mike Cazes said in a news conference hours after the crash. "Those guys were up to something no good."

Stubbs has since been released from jail on bond.

The sheriff's office would not say what if was found inside the scorched vehicle, citing the ongoing investigation.