87°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies recover body of missing kayaker from Slidell bayou
SLIDELL - Deputies retrieved the body of a missing 28-year-old kayaker from a bayou late Tuesday night after his father reported him missing.
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division used flatboats to find the body of the man, who was last seen fishing around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man's father saw his kayak overturned in the bayou behind his house at around 10 p.m. that night.
The body was turned over to the parish's coroner for a determination of cause and manner of death.
Trending News
“My condolences go out to this family,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Let this unfortunate event serve as a reminder to everyone to please wear a life vest at all times when on the water.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City leaders aiming to make stricter penalties for stunt drivers
-
Parents say EBR transportation system had a bumpy ride for the first...
-
Water turned off at apartment building, management company unreachable
-
Iberville chlorine leak more dangerous than first thought; parish leaders lambaste plant...
-
Advocates for jailed juveniles protest possible relocation to Angola